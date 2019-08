"Defendants have known for decades that sexual predators had infiltrated scouting, desiring positions around children, due in part to their sexual interest in children.



It's another bad turn for the Boy Scouts of America.The "Do a good turn daily" group has been hit with more sexual abuse lawsuits thanks to a state law allowing victims to bring new legal claims on old abuses.The suits allege:The suits claim that the existence of the Boy Scouts' internal "perversion files' listing some 7,800 problematic scout leadersIn announcing the suits Tuesday, victim lawyer Jeff Anderson said:Many of the accusers were not named in the suit, but one identified only as 61-year-old David from Minnesota, appeared at a press conference Tuesday shortly after Anderson confronted David's alleged sex abuser via phone. David, who wore a hat and sunglasses to shield his identity, said:David called for the Boy Scouts of America to make all the "perversion files" public and "out these rapists and build a better future for our children."David claims in his lawsuit, which was filed anonymously, that he was sexually abused by a scout leader, identified as Patrick A. Mancuso, from 1970 to 1972 while he was a member of Troop No. 744 in the Bronx."If it wasn't for this file and me seeing it," David said. "It gave me the strength to come forward."He pleaded for any other potential victims of his troop to come forward.Mancuso did not immediately return a request for comment by The Post.One of the two plaintiffs identified in the suits, Harry Finger of New York, claims that in 1962 while a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 42 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine in the Bronx where he was attending school when a troop leader "engaged in unpermitted sexual contact" with him, according to the court documents.Another suit brought by William Moran of New York charges that from roughly 1968 to 1972, when he was about 11 to 14 years old, he was sexually abused by a scout leader at Troop No. 258 at House of Hope Presbyterian Church in Nassau County, the court documents say. The church is named as a defendant in that suit."It's time for the truth to be known. It's time for the Boy Scouts of America to be protected," Anderson said.The Boy Scouts of America has been embroiled in an ongoing decades-long sex abuse scandal The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.