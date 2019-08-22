The cases against the Boy Scouts were filed in New York state as part of the Child Victim's Act, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in February, which opens a year-long window that extends the time frame for survivors of childhood sexual assault to file civil or criminal suits. The bill opened hundreds of cases in New York state on its first day, against individuals and institutions including the Catholic Church.
For the Boy Scouts, the open window comes in the midst of a broader upheaval. Per the Washington Post:
The allegations mark the latest round of legal claims stemming from a once-secret trove of internal documents that detailed more than 7,800 pedophiles in their ranks. The Scouts have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as investigative reporting and a raft of lawsuits have unearthed these previously secret files. Advocates and attorneys claim the documents show the Scouts knew they had a massive pedophile problem and failed to properly alert police and warn children and their parents. One attorney, Tim Kosnoff, recently told The Washington Post that he believes children are still being abused in the Scouts, citing a case as recent as June 2018.The suits allege that the Boy Scouts were aware that the structure of the institution was a convenient landing spot for pedophiles and did nothing to rework the organization or protect its charges. "In every single instance this is a trusted authority figure, a scout leader, charged with developing the youth... in every instance raped a child under his charge and caused that child to suffer in secrecy, and in silence and in shame for decades," victim lawyer Jeff Anderson told The New York Post on Tuesday. Boy Scout leadership has repeatedly denied the existence of such documentation and downplayed former scouts who have come forward with stories of abuse.
As a leader in Boy Scouts, I will never be "alone" with any Scout, or even a group of Scouts. Another adult always has to be present. I never respond to an email without CCing the parents. I do not have phone conversations with any Scout unless the parent is on the line. I also do not tolerate any questionable actions from adults or Scouts. It's not that I don't trust myself or others, it's all CYA all the way.
The Scouts org mandates training and awareness for all of this, but ultimately parents and family are the highest level of responsibility and education to prevent any nefarious action. The problem is, there is a culture of drop the kid off and get back to your own fantasy world, these days staring into the screen.
All convicted molesters of children should have their skin permanently dyed bright orange in addition to their harsh prison sentences.