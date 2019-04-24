Jeff Anderson Boy Scouts perversion files
A lawyer in New York alleges the Boy Scouts of America has "perversion files" on nearly 8,000 people who have been accused of sexually abusing children over the years.

Victims' rights attorney Jeff Anderson said at a Tuesday press conference the estimated number of suspected perpetrators sits at 7,819, with 12,254 victims. That's far higher than the roughly 1,247 alleged pedophiles revealed in 14,000 pages released to the public in 2012.

"For many, many years there's been an excavation of what are called the 'perversion files' - those are files held and hoarded at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters," Anderson said. "Those 'perversion files' that they've had reflect that they have removed thousands of offenders of childhood sexual abuse over the years, and they've kept that in files secretly."

"That is a number not known before today or ever revealed by the Boy Scouts of America," Anderson added.

Boy Scouts of America said all of the individuals on the "Anderson list" have been reported to law enforcement and removed from scouting.

"The organization went back decades and reported instances of abuse to law enforcement when it may have been unclear whether prior incidences had been reported," the group said in a statement shared with the Washington Examiner.

"We care deeply about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," the statement said. "We believe victims, we support them, and we have paid for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice."

Anderson said he plans on filing multiple lawsuits against Boy Scouts of America on behalf of victims and is demanding the scouting group release the names of those accused.

Back in 2012, the Los Angeles Times created a database of about 5,000 men and women expelled from the Boy Scouts of America over abuse allegations between 1947 and 2005.