The end is nigh?

Seeking reasons to panic

...the protests have had some impact on investment sentiment, but I believe it is not such a deep impact as some people have made it up to.

Fallout from US-China trade war

Temporary setback

I believe Hong Kong will keep its financial role. The large scale umbrella movement protests in 2014 also had an impact on the economy but it bounced back right after they fizzled out.

Hong Kong is in for some big trouble. At least, that's what the Western media has been saying, offering endless predictions of a coming economic crisis in the city wracked by massive protests. But is its future really so dismal?Sparked by a now suspended bill allowing local criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, the unrest over the legislation soon transformed into a wider display of discontent with Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government. The raging protests have been blamed for downturns in the city's tourism and hotel sectors, while clashes at Hong Kong International Airport were immediately presented by the New York Times as cause for waning confidence in the city's status as an international financial hub.Some media outlets even deigned to inform Hong Kong's business sector that it is now time to panic - surely the click hunters know better than the city's CEOs and company owners.So, is Hong Kong facing an "existential problem," and will its political troubles spiral into an economic crisis , as so many in the media suggest?The wave of alarming reports come as Hong Kong's economy shows rather poor performance - that much is true. The latest figures released by Bloomberg show that the city's stock market has lost a whopping $622 billion since July 2, with a 12-percent downfall in overall stock market performance over the same period.Hong Kong's economy is also unlikely to show any signs of growth this year, according to the forecasts. Figures reflecting the state of specific industries such as retail, tourism or housing are not reassuring either."Hong Kong remains a very attractive market and Asia's most important financial hub, and we don't expect that to change," the company's spokesman said, adding that businesses are unlikely to be "that easily scared out" of the city.Billy Leung, the director of the Cashoff Asia - an international fintech company which operates a center for strategic business development in Hong Kong - has expressed confidence in the city's financial and banking sectors. The recent turmoil has not affected any dramatic changes on the financial market, he said, explaining that companies still show great interest in doing business in Hong Kong, and investments in the financial technologies "remain at a steadily high level."In fact, Hong Kong already saw sluggish economic growth well before the protests even began. Over the first six months of 2019, the city's economy grew by only 1 percent, in stark contrast to an impressive 6.8-percent boost in the previous year.The poor economic performance preceded the massive protests by months, making the latter an unlikely cause for the city's financial woes.Regardless of how independent the city would like to see itself, its economy is now more closely linked to China's than ever before - more than it would like to admit. The Chinese economy, much like Hong Kong's, has also seen falling growth as of late.Anton Pokatovich, a senior analyst at one of Russia's leading financial service companies - the BCS Group - also believes that the protests have had a marginal effect on Hong Kong's economy. The "lion's share" of the economic downturn might have been caused by the trade conflict between Beijing and Washington, he said.Looking back on Hong Kong's recent history, one can see that the city is no stranger to massive public protests, with regular demonstrations, strikes and student rallies. For about a year between 2011 and 2012, hundreds of people occupied a square in front of Hong Kong's major banking corporation, the HSBC.For several months in 2014, moreover, Hong Kong was slammed with particularly large and heated protests, kicked off by a proposed reform to the city's electoral system. Thousands of people took to the streets and the rallies quickly descended into clashes with police. Much like today's reporting, the media at the time breathlessly warned of imminent ruin in the city's tourism and retail industries , and its economy in general, however those forecasts never materialized.Though the protests have dealt some damage to Hong Kong's infrastructure, it would be premature to speak about a prolonged crisis, Pokatovich said, adding that the city's economy will quickly make up for its losses once the protests end. Moura also feels quite optimistic about Hong Kong's future.