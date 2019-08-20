Following US National Security Adviser John Bolton's talks with Boris Johnson and his ministers in London last week, FCO [Foreign Commonwealth Office] officials have been asked to speed up contingency planning for the UK to move its Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with an eye to an "early announcement" post Brexit.As things stand, that prohibition will fall on 1 November. FCO officials had previously been asked to produce a contingency plan, but this involved the construction of a £14 million new Embassy and a four year timescale. They have now been asked to go back andThis could be speedily announced, and then implemented in about a year.and the symbolic gesture of rejection of Palestinian rights is naturally appealing to his major ministers Patel, Javid and Raab.Firstly, they anticipate thatSecondly, it providesin marking a clear and, they believe, popular break from EU foreign policy, at no economic cost. Thirdly, itBolton also discussed the possibility ofMy FCO sources believe this is going to be much more difficult politically for the Cabinet to agree than simply moving the Embassy, due to lack of support on their own backbenches.This is an insight into the future of British foreign policy if the Johnson government, and the UK, both survive. In the massive defeat of the UK at the UN General Assembly two months ago over the illegal occupation of the Chagos Islands, the UK was in a voting block with only the USA, Israel, Australia, Hungary and the Maldives, against the rest of the world. The Maldives had a particular maritime interest there,These are very worrying times indeed.