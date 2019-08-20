Iran has advised its allies in Pyongyang not to trust the US and revealed that the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has plans to visit Pyongyang.," said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi on Monday, during a meeting with a North Korean parliamentary delegation.The main US instrument against independent countries such as Iran and North Korea is economic sanctions, the deputy minister said, adding that the restrictions were unable to break the two states' resolve in any way.In addition, Araqchi also announced thatand willing to prepare Zarif's visit to Pyongyang.This proclamation was made after Tehran completed the creation of the Bavar-373 air defense system. Iranian authorities compare the new system with the Russian S-300, reports the IRNA news agency, with reference to the Iranian Ministry of Defense.According to the military entity, the new system will be introduced next week.The Bavar-373 is capable of destroying targets at an altitude of up to 27 kilometers and has a range of over 200 kilometers, the agency reports.The Iranian military ensures that the Bavar-373 system has advantages over the Russian S-300.There is a military technical cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia signed in 2001. The contract for the supply of S-300 air defense systems was signed in 2007, and in March 2017 the Islamic Republic successfully tested Russian systems.This completion of the Bavar system is especially important since the US is forming a coalition to patrol and ensure maritime safety in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, but so far only the United Kingdom and Israel have shown interest in joining.The defensive power provided by the Iranian national military industry has forced Islamist "enemies" to reconsider their threats against Tehran, said the head of the Ministry of Defense's Naval Industry Organization, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari, according to Mehr News.