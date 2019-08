Beijing warned it would take countermeasures against Washington for selling 66 fighter jets to Taiwan after US President Donald Trump said he had approved the US$8 billion deal."China has made numerous solemn representations to the US on the sale of F-16V jets to Taiwan," Geng said in a press conference, adding that the United States should halt the sale."The US has to bear all the consequences triggered by the sale," Geng said. "China will take necessary measures to defend its self-interest based on the development of the situation.""And Beijing might also try to increase pressure on the island, including by conducting more military drills near or in the Taiwan Strait," Liang said.On Sunday, Trump said he had approved the proposed deal for the jets - a move set to significantly boost the self-ruled island's defences against mainland China.Speaking to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said that the sale would need to be ratified by the US Senate but that he had approved it."It's US$8 billion. It's a lot of money. That's a lot of jobs. And we know they're going to use these F-16s responsibly," he said.During months of slow progress since the sale was outlined earlier this year, some lawmakers and defence experts had suggested thatTaiwan's presidential office and foreign ministry lauded Trump's announcement, calling it a strong sign of the US' commitment to its security and saying the deal would help to maintain regional stability."The new warplanes will greatly strengthen our anti-air defence capability and we will continue to be devoted to safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region, thereby maintaining freedom and democracy in Taiwan," presidential office spokesman Alex Huang said.In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said persistent war games by the mainland around the island and in the East and South China Sea had not only sabotaged peace and stability in the region but also triggered grave concern from China's neighbours.It described Trump's approval of the deal as a "strong indicator of the close and growing security partnership between the US and Taiwan".Last week, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the US administration had made progress in advancing the deal, which he called "an important step in support of Taiwan's self-defence efforts".In July, the US also approved arms sales to Taiwan worth US$2.2 billion, including 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger portable surface-to-air missiles.Beijing strongly opposes arms deals with Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province, but the US is obliged to help defend the self-governing island under the terms of its Taiwan Relations Act, effective since 1979.