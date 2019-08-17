© Reuters/Jon Nazca



The US has ordered the seizure of newly-freed Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, charging the ship with illegally using the US financial system to sell oil to Syria to support the IRGC after Gibraltar released the vessel.which the US designated a terror group earlier this year as Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran ramped up.Accusing the ship ofthe US complaint alleges "multiple parties affiliated with the IRGC" used voyages like that of Grace 1 to support illegal activities and claimsGibraltar released the Iranian tanker after claiming to receive a written assurance from her captain that the vessel was not bound for Syria as the UK Royal Marines who seized it last month had alleged, though Iran has denied providing such an assurance. Despite multiple formal US requests and attempts to hold up the departure in court - which Iran's ambassador to the UK called "desperate, last-minute efforts" - Grace 1 was finally permitted to leave the UK territory.for its onward journey at its owner's request, according to Iranian state media. Meanwhile, the US has warned of "serious consequences" for its crew - though those consequences appear to be limited to barring them from travel to the US.Gibraltar lifted the detention order for the vessel on Thursday, affirming in a statement that there are