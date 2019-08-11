© (Courtesy David Frayer, University of Kansas; Karin Wiltschke-Schrotta, Naturhistorisches Museum Wien)



Languages, of course, develop over time as usage, meaning, and pronunciation change. But what about the ways our bodies have changed over the millennia? Could this also contribute to changes in language? In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Zurich have used evidence from paleoanthropology, speech biomechanics, ethnography, and historical linguistics to determine that, in fact,and has contributed to the diversity of languages that exist today.In the Neolithic period, starting about 10,000 years ago, whenIn the 1980s, a linguist named Charles Hockett proposed that this physical change helped lead to a change in the sorts of sounds included in languages, but his theory gained little traction. The current team, led by linguists Damián Blasi and Steven Moran, set out to test Hockett's theory. They anticipated finding that he had been incorrect. The team used computer models of jaws and teeth exhibiting different bite patterns to investigate the linguistic consequences of the move to a diet of softer foods. Specifically, they wanted to test the implications of an extended overbite against the pre-Neolithic edge-to-edge bite. "I think that, which is a reasonable starting point," Blasi says. "But the copious evidence for human adaptation at the biological level to different diets, behaviors, and ecologies needs to be considered more seriously if we want to have an integral view of the factors shaping the structure of languages."Blasi, Moran, and their team demonstrated, to their surprise, thatwhich require the lips to be pressed together. As a result, these sounds frequently morphed into labiodentals. The addition of the labiodentals contributed, in turn, to the proliferation of languages after the Neolithic, so much so that thousands of years later,The researchers then examined modern languages and found that"Our new research suggests that a biological perspective is indeed necessary to resolve why languages have the range of sounds they have," says Moran. Taken together, these lines of evidence paint a compelling picture of language diversification being tied to diet.What humans eat has had profound impacts on our biological and cultural history for thousands of years, and will certainly continue to do so. "I think the results from this study show that when it comes to the debate of 'Are humans still evolving?' the answer is clearly yes," says archaeologist Suzanne Pilaar Birch of the University of Georgia. "[Language] is yet another relatively recent example that corresponds to the deep and multifaceted influences of the development of an agricultural lifestyle on humanity. We are only just beginning to understand how complex and intertwined these sociobiological impacts are."