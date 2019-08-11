© wikipedia

Parks Canada believes only 1 wolf was involved but has closed Rampart Creek as a precautionA wolf that attacked a tent and injured a camper has been killed and the campground has been closed after a rare incident took place in Banff National Park, officials say.Around 1 a.m. on Friday, Parks Canada received a report of a wolf attack at Rampart Creek Campground off the Icefields Parkway, according to a news release.The wolf believed to be responsible was tracked down about one kilometre south of the campground and was destroyed by Parks Canada.The camper was transferred to hospital in Banff.Parks Canada says this appears to be an isolated incident, and events like these are very rare. As a precaution, the campground will stay closed until a full investigation is completed.