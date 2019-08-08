© REUTERS/Thomas Hodel



Switzerland is obsessed with getting shooting right. Every year, it holds a shooting contest for kids aged 13 to 17.

Having an armed citizenry helped keep the Swiss neutral for more than 200 years.

Most Swiss men are required to learn how to use a gun.

© REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland is a bit like a well-designed fort.

Roughly a quarter of the gun-toting Swiss use their weapons for military or police duty.

In addition to the militia's arms, the country has about 2 million privately owned guns — a figure that has been plummeting over the past decade.

Gun sellers follow strict licensing procedures.

Swiss laws are designed to prevent anyone who's violent or incompetent from owning a gun.

Switzerland is also one of the richest, healthiest, and, by some measures, happiest countries in the world.

But the Swiss aren't perfect when it comes to guns.

Around the world, stronger gun laws have been linked to fewer gun deaths. That has been the case in Switzerland too.

Most people aren't allowed to carry their guns around in Switzerland.