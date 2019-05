Democratic presidential candidates are headed sharply left on gun control as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Rep. Eric Swalwell sought Monday to one-up each other with calls for the government to confiscate firearms.Swalwell, who has made combating gun violence a key issue in his presidential campaign, told the Washington Examiner in a statement Monday that he also supports gun licensing and suggested that his proposed policies that go further than Booker's plan."I support gun licensing. You need a license to drive a car; using a gun shouldn't have a lower standard," Swalwell said. "I want to know if Sen. Booker's assault weapons ban would include the 15 million on the streets now, or just future sales. My plan bans both."Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told the Washington Examiner that some other candidates will come forward with some variation of Booker and Swalwell's aggressive gun control stances, but he said that not all will. "You're going to get some to say, 'That's not pragmatic, that's not reasonable.'"What's more, at least some Democrats are willing to ignore Congress to achieve their goals.In a CNN town hall last month, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., brought attention to using executive authority to combat gun violence. As president, Harris said, she would give Congress 100 days to "get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws" before taking executive action, specifically, a requirement that those who sell more than five guns a year perform background checks on their customers. Shannon Watts , founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, tweeted Monday. "This is a sea change: Presidential candidates are competing to be the best on this issue," Watts said in a tweet Monday.Some gun control measures are common among the candidates. Nearly all the senators seeking the Democratic presidential nomination co-sponsored the Assault Weapons Ban bill, for instance, and a plethora of candidates call for universal background checks for gun sales. But the Assault Weapons Ban allows those who currently legally possess an assault weapon to keep it, and not all of the candidates have committed to using executive authority to achieve their goals.John Lott, president of the pro-firearms Crime Research Prevention Center, told the Washington Examiner that the key word in assault-style weapons bans is "style."Lott also argued that barriers to gun ownership such as licenses disproportionately harm individuals in minority and low-income communities, populations most likely to be victims of violent crime, who may be seeking to own guns for self-defense.