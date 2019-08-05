© Rio de Janeiro Penitentiary Administration

A seasoned criminal serving a 73-year sentence in a Brazilian jail donned his teenage daughter's clothes, a long wig, and a silicon mask in a startling makeover, which, however, failed to fool the guards into letting him out.Clauvino da Silva, 42, was stopped by the guards of Gericino Penitentiary Complex in western Rio de Janeiro as he was about to leave the facility through the front door dressed as a woman. The inspectors almost fell for the trick, but grew suspicious of the "girl" who was acting nervously at the last moment.A video has emerged of Silva taking layers of clothes, a hairpiece, and spectacles off, and finally, removing the silicon mask under the officers' watchful eye. He then states his full name to the camera.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon during a visit by Silva's relatives, including his 19-year-old daughter.Police believe that the intricate "equipment" used by Silva in his improvised drag was brought by one of visitors, among whom was a pregnant woman that had not been searched.In his botched escape attempt, Silva appeared to have relied on his short stature. Known as 'Baixinho' or 'Shorty', he was among the senior members of the Red Command drug trafficking gang. It is not the first time he has attempted an escape. In 2013, he was one of about 30 inmates who fled the Vicente Piragibe prison in Rio through the sewer system.