el paso shooting
In the aftermath of the mass shooting in El Paso, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard posted a video on Twitter, promising to take legal action against the United States for failing to take measures to protect Mexican citizens.

Twenty people were killed at the Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, of whom three were Mexican nationals. Nine of the 26 who were wounded were Mexican citizens, according to NBC News.

"The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico's indignation translates into ... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect ... Mexicans in the United States," Ebrard said.

El Paso straddles the U.S.-Mexico border and is a popular crossing point between the two countries. The city boasts an 80% Hispanic population.

The shooter's motive for the attack appears to have been a hatred for Hispanics. In a manifesto he allegedly wrote, the gunman described his hope to stop the "Hispanic invasion of Texas," and claimed he was inspired by the mass shootings in two Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques that killed 51 people and injured 49.

He added that his beliefs "predate Trump and his campaign."