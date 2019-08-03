© SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images

I call for the full application of the revised code. Notwithstanding those developments, the use of children, including bacha bazi, remains an issue of concern. I urge the [Afghan] Government to address remaining gaps, specifically the lack of screening mechanisms within the Afghan local police and the use of children at police checkpoints, and to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of grave violations against children.

Four cases of sexual violence, including rape (1) and sexual abuse (3) against boys as young as 13 were verified, three of which were attributed to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and one to the Taliban. The United Nations documented an additional 78 cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence against boys, most of which related to the practice of bacha bazi. Impunity for perpetrators remains a serious challenge.

Bacha bazi

remained outlawed under the Taliban rule (1996-2001), and death remained the punishment for the perpetrators. However, SIGAR found that it was "

resurrected

" after the U.S. forces removed the Taliban from power in late 2001.

We have implemented a new reporting system, we're ensuring that all soldiers are trained, and every American soldier knows what's right and wrong, and they know that if they see a violation they are to report it. And we're providing them the training and the means with which to do just that.