People should cut down on butter, cheese and red meats because the saturated fat they contain is bad for the heart, a Government committee has declared.The fats have been demonised since the 1970s after they were linked to high cholesterol, but some evidence also suggests they can have health benefits.After the first review of the evidence in 25 years, Government advisers have ruled that eating too much saturated fat does raise the risk of heart disease.'Our advice remains that saturated fats should be reduced to no more than about 10 per cent of dietary energy.'This limits the average adult to between 200 and 250 calories from saturated fat each day - equal to about 31g of butter.The SACN said saturated fats should be swapped for unsaturated fats, found in fish, nuts, olives, avocados and vegetable oil.But Dr Astrup, head of Copenhagen's department of nutrition, exercise and sport, said like-for-like swaps aren't always suitable.In a recent paper published in the British Medical Journal, he and colleagues argued that fats have different effects in different foods.Dr Astrup said: 'It does not make sense to work with this limit that does not observe the different food sources.The SACN said people in the UK still get around 12 per cent of their daily energy intake from saturated fat, which is 'above recommendations'.Its recommendations were set in 1994 and suggest a daily limit of 10 per cent - 200 to 250 calories of the average adult's 2,000-2,500kcal intake.The SACN's new review is the first since that guidance 25 years ago, and considered 47 reviews of other scientific studies published since that time.Build-up of fat in the veins and arteries can narrow them, increasing blood pressure and forcing the heart to work harder to get the same amount of blood around the body.About 7.4million people in the UK have heart disease and it kills around 170,000 people annually, with a further 36,000 dying of stroke.Biscuits, cakes, pastries, cheese, milk and meat are the main sources of saturated fat and should be eaten in smaller amounts, officials said.Public Health England's Professor Louis Levy said: 'We recommend eating foods high in saturated fat less often and in smaller amounts and swapping to unsaturated fats to help achieve a healthy, balanced diet.However, Dr Astrup added that singling out the fats risks people swapping foods which are at least partly healthy in favour of worse ones, just because they don't have saturated fat.The British Heart Foundation backed up the SACN's decision and said people would do wisely to cut back how much saturated fat they eat.Tracy Parker, a senior dietitian, said: 'This report confirms the importance of following existing recommendations that we get no more than 10 per cent of our food energy from saturated fat.'Swapping foods high in saturated fat - such as butter, cheese and fatty meat - for foods with more unsaturated fat - such as oily fish, nuts and seeds - can help to lower cholesterol levels, a risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases.'Research has shown that it's important to look at your diet as a whole, rather than eating specific foods or nutrients.'The Mediterranean-style diet can help keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of you having a heart attack or stroke.'