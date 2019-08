COSMIC RAYS, CLOUD SEEDING AND GLOBAL COOLING

According to the resort, Mammoth's season lasted a monster 261 days —, with the latest-ever closing dates being Aug 13, 1995 (solar minimum of cycle 22) and Aug 6, 2017 (approaching solar minimum of cycle 24).Throughout the 2018-2019 season, the resort received a totalof snow at its summit andat the main lodge —In February alone,of powder fell, markingThe Mountain reopens for the season on November 9.Cosmic rays hitting Earth's atmosphere create aerosols which, in turn, seed clouds — making cosmic rays an important player in our weather and climate ( Svensmark, et al ).During solar minimum, like the one we're entering now, the sun's magnetic field weakens and the outward pressure of the solar wind decreases — this allows more cosmic rays to penetrate our planet's atmosphere. With this being a Grand Solar Minimum we're entering, Cosmic Rays should be off the charts — and that's exactly what researchers are seeing:Along with an uptick in localised precipitation, increased cloud cover has another major implication for our climate:— Roy W. Spencer PhD.The upshot of our descent into this next Grand Solar Minimum will be aof the planet.Furthermore, since the recent record El Niño's peak in 2016, global average temperatures. This cooling trend will likely accelerate further over the coming months, as the effects of the super El Niño continue to wane and eventually dissipate — expected sometime in August 2019.The cold times are returning.Prepare.