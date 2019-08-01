© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With global media focused on a wildfires that occur in Siberia every year, few are putting together the second year in a row for temperature extremes from Spain to the UK or all time record cold & snow anomalies sprinkled across the N. Hemisphere during summer. Its not about the heat or cold so much but how global crops will respond to the changes.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.