a minimum of -1.6 degrees Celsius

Summer seems to have temporarily fled the Netherlands. Where last week saw record high temperatures, residents of Eastern Netherlands woke up to a frost covered landscape on Thursday.This is only the seventh time since Dutch meteorologists started taking temperature measurements at a height of 10 centimeters in 1971 that there has been frost in the Netherlands in July. The last two times were on 9 and 10 July 2015, and before that on July 1st, 1984.The rest of Thursday will not be exceptionally cold, with maximums ranging from 19 degrees along the coast to 24 degrees in the southeast. Morning sunshine will give way to clouds as the day progresses, but no rain is expected.Friday is expected to be sunny, with maximums ranging between 19 degrees in the northwest and up to 27 degrees in the southeast. The weekend will be cooler, with some showers expected on Saturday, according to the weather service.