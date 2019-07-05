Complaints have continued to pour in, as cold rain has fallen over much of Norway in recent days. Temperatures sank to minus-6C in the mountains of Southern Norway on Wednesday and there's been quite a bit of unusual summer snow at high elevations.
Mer som vinterferievær på Hardangervidda på tirsdag! Ble heldigvis ikke glatt. Julisnø!❄ pic.twitter.com/TJHrVXz48s— Siv Ragnhild Schultz (@SivRS) July 4, 2019
Det verste snøværet har gitt seg, og slik ser det ut på Sognefjellet akkurat nå 😍 Ikke så ofte at observatørene våre må ut og måle snødybde i juli, men det måtte de altså i dag tidlig ☃ #FjelletiSørNorge Foto: https://t.co/3hhY2ht0sA pic.twitter.com/usVXJ2kDw6— Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) July 4, 2019
Now it will melt. Meteorologist Camilla Albertsen of weather service StormGeo told newspaper VG that a new high-pressure system is due to move in from Monday, and bring with it calmer winds, lots of sunshine and temperatures in the high teens. By mid-week, some areas of Southern Norway are likely to bask in "perfect" weather of 25C and clear skies.
Northern Norway will also get warmer weather, up to 18-20C in Nordland County. Temperatures will remain at around 12-16C in other areas, chilliest along the coast, but the rain may stop. Troms and Finnmark were due to get warmer weather over the weekend.
