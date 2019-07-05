Southern

Mer som vinterferievær på Hardangervidda på tirsdag! Ble heldigvis ikke glatt. Julisnø!❄ pic.twitter.com/TJHrVXz48s — Siv Ragnhild Schultz (@SivRS) July 4, 2019

Det verste snøværet har gitt seg, og slik ser det ut på Sognefjellet akkurat nå 😍 Ikke så ofte at observatørene våre må ut og måle snødybde i juli, men det måtte de altså i dag tidlig ☃ #FjelletiSørNorge Foto: https://t.co/3hhY2ht0sA pic.twitter.com/usVXJ2kDw6 — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) July 4, 2019



Freezing Norwegians and tourists on summer holiday in the country can finally look forward to some warmer weather. State meteologists are forecasting lots of sun next week, and higher temperatures.Now it will melt. Meteorologist Camilla Albertsen of weather service StormGeo told newspaper VG that a new high-pressure system is due to move in from Monday, and bring with it calmer winds, lots of sunshine and temperatures in the high teens. By mid-week, some areas of Southern Norway are likely to bask in "perfect" weather of 25C and clear skies.Northern Norway will also get warmer weather, up to 18-20C in Nordland County. Temperatures will remain at around 12-16C in other areas, chilliest along the coast, but the rain may stop. Troms and Finnmark were due to get warmer weather over the weekend.