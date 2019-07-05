The mountain passes over Sognefjellet
© Statens vegvesen webcam / NTB scanpix
The mountain passes over Sognefjellet and Strynefjellet are closed from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning due to cold. The picture is from Sognefjellshytta in light snow weather in the afternoon of July 2.
Snow and cold cause problems in Northwest Norway.

2 July 2019 - The mountain passes over Sognefjellet and Strynefjellet are closed until Wednesday due to snow and cold.

We do not want tourists with a motorhome to remain up there late at night, says traffic operator Morten Hansen in the Road Traffic Center to Bergens Tidende. Hansen adds that the roads are not salted in July.

Old Strynefjellsvegen in Oppland, county road 258, is closed due to difficult driving conditions.

County Road 55 over Sognefjellet will be closed Tuesday night, but the Norwegian Public Roads Administration warns that the road can be closed at short notice if necessary.

At Bjørnabreen in Balestrand in Sogn og Fjordane, three people were surprised by snow on Tuesday afternoon, and the Red Cross moved out to help the three down from the mountain. They got down unscathed, but cold.

Despite the calendar saying that we are in the summer month of July, the Meteorological Institute issued a yellow warning on Monday because there could be a lot of snow in Nordfjord and Møre og Romsdal. This alert is valid until Thursday morning.

Snow showers are expected above 800 meters, and there are opportunities for the snow to lie down on the ground.

