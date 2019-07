© Statens vegvesen webcam / NTB scanpix



Snow and cold cause problems in Northwest Norway.2 July 2019 - The mountain passes over Sognefjellet and Strynefjellet are closed until Wednesday due to snow and cold.We do not want tourists with a motorhome to remain up there late at night, says traffic operator Morten Hansen in the Road Traffic Center to Bergens Tidende. Hansen adds that the roads are not salted in July.Old Strynefjellsvegen in Oppland, county road 258, is closed due to difficult driving conditions.County Road 55 over Sognefjellet will be closed Tuesday night, but the Norwegian Public Roads Administration warns that the road can be closed at short notice if necessary.They got down unscathed, but cold.This alert is valid until Thursday morning.Snow showers are expected above 800 meters, and there are opportunities for the snow to lie down on the ground.Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these