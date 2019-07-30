Texas flag
It's been confirmed, last week's historically deep mid-Summer cold front brought the mercury crashing to it's lowest ever levels in Austin, Texas in the month of July.

With a low of 14.4C (58F) on Thursday, July 25, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport thermometer smashed its previous all-time monthly low of 15.6C (60F) set in 2013, making it Austin's coldest July temperature on record in books dating back to World War II.

The July 25th daily record low of 67F (from 2000) was also broken (obviously), shattered in fact.

While in the metro, even with all that UHI effect, Camp Mabry observed 17.2C (63F)which comfortably surpassed the previous daily record low of 18.3C (65F) from 1924 (solar minimum of cycle 15).

The meridional (wavy) jet stream flow -associated with historically low solar activity — strikes again.

And if you thought all that was bad enough, just look at what's in store for early August — truly shocking temperature departures are set to infect the majority of North America in the coming 10-or-so days, on course to ravage open-field crops:

ice age cold north america

GFS Temp Anomaly (C) Aug 08

The cold times are returning, as the sun enters its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle.

And the evidence is mounting.

Take these two images:

When comparing NASA's Temperature Change Map (pic 1) — which illustrates the temp change between 1780, a year of normal solar activity, and 1680, a year within the depths of the Maunder Minimum- with the GFS Temp Anomaly (C) Aug 08 run(pic 2), the pattern is startlingly similar.

NASA data reveals that during times of global cooling, the Arctic, Alaska and Southern Greenland actually 'warm' (yellow/orange) while North America, particularly central and eastern areas, sharply cool (blue).

Furthermore, NASA's SC25 forecast states (below) that the next solar cycle will be "the weakest of the past 200 years" (www.nasa.gov). And if you believe the sun is main driver of earth's climate, as any person capable of rational and independent thought should, then this is serious cause for concern — life thrives during times of warmth, whereas it suffers in the cold (more from NASA on that here).
NASA solar cycle 25 prediction

The time to prepare is now.

Grow your own.