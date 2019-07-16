record cold Russia July 2019
Temperatures across the majority of Europe have remained well-below average for July as a string of Arctic blasts continue to pummel the continent. Vast regions are seeing temperature departures of up to 20C below average, sending all-time cold records tumbling.

Northwest Russian is the latest region to see low temperature records fall.

A long-lasting cold advection is bringing temperatures down to -1C (30.2F) at an altitude of 1.5 km which, according to meteonovosti.ru, "happens very rarely in the summer months".

On Friday, July 12, and back down at normal mercury reading altitudes, new record low temperatures were observed across Northwest Russia, including in the regions of Karelia, Leningrad, Vologda and Kostroma:

  • In Petrozavodsk, the temperature dropped to 3.2C (37.8C) last Friday — comfortably busting the city's previous July record low of 3.6C (38.5F).
  • Cherepovets, a city in Vologda Oblast, set a new July low of 1.8C (35.2F) — annihilating the previous record of 5C (41F) set in 1968.
  • In Tikhvin, a town in Leningrad Oblast, the 2.4C (36.3F) measured last Friday smashed the previous record of 5.3C (41.5F) set way back in 1958.
  • While the 5.4C (41.7F) observed in the riverside city of Kostroma just pipped the previous 1968 record of 5.5C (41.9F).
In addition, hmn.ru points out that the average daily temperature has been 8-10C below normal in July which: "has not been observed in the middle of summer for almost 50 years!"

