Northwest Russian is the latest region to see low temperature records fall.
A long-lasting cold advection is bringing temperatures down to -1C (30.2F) at an altitude of 1.5 km which, according to meteonovosti.ru, "happens very rarely in the summer months".
On Friday, July 12, and back down at normal mercury reading altitudes, new record low temperatures were observed across Northwest Russia, including in the regions of Karelia, Leningrad, Vologda and Kostroma:
- In Petrozavodsk, the temperature dropped to 3.2C (37.8C) last Friday — comfortably busting the city's previous July record low of 3.6C (38.5F).
- Cherepovets, a city in Vologda Oblast, set a new July low of 1.8C (35.2F) — annihilating the previous record of 5C (41F) set in 1968.
- In Tikhvin, a town in Leningrad Oblast, the 2.4C (36.3F) measured last Friday smashed the previous record of 5.3C (41.5F) set way back in 1958.
- While the 5.4C (41.7F) observed in the riverside city of Kostroma just pipped the previous 1968 record of 5.5C (41.9F).
