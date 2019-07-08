frost
5 July 2019 - In Char, the thermometer dropped to 1.9°C, a new absolute minimum, the previous + 2.4 was observed nineteen years ago.

Mogocha saw a weak frost of -0.8°C, easily beating the previous minimum for this day of +2.3°C set in 1965.

In Sretensk on July 5 a new record low of +4.8, which is 1.7 degrees lower than the previous one set in 1965.

In Aginsky, a new record low of +3.2, beating the previous record low of +4.0 set in 2003.

In some places frosts were observed. Overall, the average daily temperature was 2 to 4 degrees lower than the climatic norm.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link