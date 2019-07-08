"There is no heat out there," says FMI Meteorologist Jari Tuovinen.
Instead, Tuovinen adds, there will likely be a new cold record-or-two set along Finland's Eastern border on Monday, July 08 — a chilly 10C (50F) is predicted, which could bring new low daily-max temperature records for the month of July to the region.
Norway is expecting even colder temps — locally, a few degrees C below zero is in the forecast.
While it looks set to be a similar story in neighbouring Sweden, also.
Heads up @peikko763 pic.twitter.com/HX1Zzb2s1x— DavidIBirch 🔭 (@dbirch214) July 7, 2019
This fresh bout of Arctic air is arriving on the heels of what has already been a very cold week:
Unusually extremely cold for parts of Norway and Finland for early July month, lowest temps yesterday and this morning. Locally a few degrees C below zero! Map: @meteociel pic.twitter.com/UTcMO9VIQm— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 5, 2019
