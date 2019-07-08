MAP NORWAY
Europe's Nordic nations will remain decidedly colder-than-average over the coming days with still no sign of summer in sight, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

"There is no heat out there," says FMI Meteorologist Jari Tuovinen.

Instead, Tuovinen adds, there will likely be a new cold record-or-two set along Finland's Eastern border on Monday, July 08 — a chilly 10C (50F) is predicted, which could bring new low daily-max temperature records for the month of July to the region.

Norway is expecting even colder temps — locally, a few degrees C below zero is in the forecast.

While it looks set to be a similar story in neighbouring Sweden, also.



This fresh bout of Arctic air is arriving on the heels of what has already been a very cold week:



(Read more here)