ice brazil
The thermometer reached -9.2°C at the station Epagri-Ciram in Urupema, the lowest temperature ever recorded. The previous record of -8.8°C was set on June 28, 2011.

If I'm reading this correctly, this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Urepema. Not just for the day, not just for the month, but EVER.

Urupema is a municipality in the state of Santa Catarina in the South region of Brazil.



ice brazil
© Marília Sutil
In Twitter today:

Starry and cold in the lowlands! Heavy frost.

We have points with almost -7°C !!

Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links

waterfall