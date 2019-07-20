frost
Cold records broken in a number of Russian cities.

On July 14 in the city of Vytegra in the Vologda region, the temperature dropped to 0 °C !!! So the previous record more than 100 years old was broken! In 1912 here, the temperature dropped only to 1.9°C (35.4F).

In a number of cities in the past days, new minimum temperature records were also set:

Sortavala 3.8°C (previous 4.2 in 1971)
Vytegra 0.0°C (previous 1.9 in 1912)
Vyborg 6.7°C (previous 7.0 in 1978)
Roslavl 7.0°C (previous 7.9 in 1935)
Cherepovets 4.1°C (previous 4.8 in 1995)
Rybinsk 7.2°C (previous 9.9 in 1977)
Kostroma 5.7°C (previous 6.9 in 1948)

Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links