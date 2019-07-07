frost
On the back of the well documented 3-days of heat last week, Germany is now setting multiple new record low temperatures as the anticipated and long-lasting Arctic front begins to take hold.

The mercury in Rotenburg, Lower Saxony plunged to 2.9C (37.2F) on Thursday morning — low enough to break the town's all-time record cold temperature for the month of July which had stood since 1946, according to wetter.com.

The new record low temperature comes just days after Germany logged an all-time record high — serving as further evidence of the swings-between-extremes brought on by low solar activity and the associated weakening of the jet stream.

Along with Rotenburg, many other regions of Germany also registered record-low temperatures on Thursday morning.

I've listed a few below (data again courtesy of wetter.com):

Quickborn: 4C (39.2F) — lowest July temperature since 1999.
Göttingen: 4C (39.2F) — lowest July temperature since 1996.
Soltau: 4.1C (39.4F) — lowest July temperature since 1986.
Friesoythe: 4.7C (40.5F) - lowest July temperature since 1971.
Lippstadt: 4.8C (40.6F) — lowest July temperature since 1990.
Diepholz: 5.1C (41.2F) — lowest July temperature since 1971.

In addition, the village of Deutschneudorf in Saxony reported ground frost this week — an event that's only occurred on six previous occasions throughout all of Germany during the month of July.

The cooler temperatures are slated to remain across the majority of Europe in the coming days.

A renewed heatwave is unlikely, according to the DWD, due to this recent long, cool and rainy phase.

The cold times are returning, as the sun enters its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle:

