© NOAA

While the calendar says Minnesota is in the middle of summer, it felt like fall in northern Minnesota on Tuesday morning.A new daily low temperature record was set in International Falls, where the mercury dipped to 37 degrees, breaking the record (38 degrees) set back in 1898.Typically, low temperatures in International Fall, which sits along the Minnesota-Canada border, hover around the mid-50s this time of year.Temperatures in the area don't typically reach the 30s until late September, early October.In the Twin Cities, temperatures were cool Tuesday morning but not record-breaking. Highs Tuesday are expected to be below average, in the mid-70s, despite sunny skies.