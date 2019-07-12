frost
Not just for an individual town, but apparently for the entire country.
10 July 2019 - Not only are Poles struggling with the cold, the national weather service reported that in the village of Zabar in Northern Hungary, the lowest temperatures were recorded on July 10 in history. Thermometers showed 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The previous low for the 10th of July in Hungary was set in 2000 in the village of Gagyvendegi, when the thermometer showed 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Thanks to X5266 for this link