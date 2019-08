© AFP / Hamburg Customs Investigation Office



© AFP / Hamburg Customs Investigation Office

Germany's customs service has intercepted 4.5 tons of cocaine found in a shipping container in Hamburg - the country's largest drug bust to date.The container was traveling to the Netherlands from Uruguay and was supposed to be full of soybeans. But German customs agents in the port city of Hamburg instead discovered copious amounts of coke inside.The drug was compressed into 4,200 packages concealed in more than 200 black duffel bags.Germany's customs service said the estimated street value of the haul is €1 billionit confirmed in a statement. The bust easily surpasses the previous record - a 3.8-ton seizure, also in Hamburg, in 2017.