The move follows a decision by Japan on July 4 to tighten controls on exports for three chemicals used in the production of semiconductor products.
As The Asia Nikkei Review reports, the breakdown in relations was sparked by last year's decisions by the South Korean Supreme Court to award reparations to the country's wartime laborers at Japanese companies during Japanese occupation.
The court decisions challenged the understanding that all such claims were already settled "completely and finally" under a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic relations between the two countries.The decision comes after Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha met on the sidelines of annual ASEAN-related meetings in Bangkok, and clearly were unable to come to a compromise.
Tokyo is asking Seoul to abide by the 1965 agreement and has asked for third-party mediation, fearing that the court ruling would open the floodgates for other victims to seek compensation from these and other Japanese companies. Seoul has so far declined to submit to such mediation.
Following the decision, all items except for food and lumber could potentially come under the scope of a Japanese government review when they are exported.
The Korean Won is extending its losses against the dollar (and yen) following this news...
It would appear a second front has opened in the global trade war.
