Seoul, however, is convinced that it's in retaliation for its demand that Japanese companies pay restitution to the forced laborers that it abused during World War II. Observers all across the world are very worried that this dispute could further disrupt the global supply chain of high-tech products that has already been somewhat destabilized by the U.S.' trade war against China.
That might not be a coincidence either since the Pentagon's recently released "Indo-Pacific Strategy Report" proudly proclaims that "The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." Although the document doesn't focus on economic security much, the implications of trade disputes on ordinary people can be wide-ranging. It shouldn't also be forgotten that Prime Minister Abe is a close friend of President Trump, with the two seeing eye-to-eye on most issues.
Bearing this in mind and against the background of the latest ROK-Japanese trade dispute, it certainly seems like Tokyo is applying Washington's trade war strategy against Seoul. Whether Japan is acting on its own initiative after misinterpreting American signals or if it's receiving tacit encouragement behind the scenes is inconsequential in the sense it doesn't change the fact that Tokyo is weaponizing economic instruments for perceived political ends just like Washington is.
creates the conditions for both of them to possibly work closely together from here on out. Just like the U.S. wrongly thought that it would bring China to its knees with tariffs, so too did Japan wrongly think that it could do the same to ROK by restricting the sale of indispensable semi-conductor chemicals to it as well. It suggests that America's top Asian ally is following a similarly flawed strategy as its patron.
As has been the trend since President Trump first started waging his trade war, these sorts of aggressive unconventional campaigns have a tendency to backfire against their practitioners, as Japan will soon find out too. Both countries' international reputations have been marred by their unprovoked economic attacks against their two victims. The situation might also draw China and ROK even closer together. In addition, the rest of the world is now seeing that economic warfare isn't "natural," but is driven by political motives, whether ambitions of global leadership in the U.S.' case or avoiding its ethical post-war responsibilities in Japan's.
Most importantly, though, the world now knows that the Western mainstream media's fearmongering about China was based on nothing but falsehoods since the exact same scenarios that they said Beijing would end up pulling have actually been fulfilled by Washington, and now Tokyo. It's in the interests of everyone (except of course the U.S.) that Japan stops following in America's strategic footsteps and realizes that the future lays in non-politicized trade between nations along the lines of what China's Belt & Road Initiative is trying to achieve, not the wielding of economic instruments as weapons of political warfare against its former colony.
Andrew Korybko is a Moscow-based American political analyst.
