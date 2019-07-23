Puppet Masters
China slams US for escalating South China Sea tensions & 'slandering' Chinese conduct
RT
Tue, 23 Jul 2019 10:01 UTC
The contested waters have long been a source of conflict for Beijing and its neighbors, particularly over rights to drill for the area's rich offshore gas and oil deposits. The United States has repeatedly called on China to abandon its claims to the territory and accuses the country of threatening the freedom of shipping in the area.
Following a flare-up of tension between China and Vietnam over the territory, the US State Department condemned what it called China's "repeated provocative actions" in a statement on Saturday, and called on Beijing to "cease its bullying behavior." The statement followed similar remarks on Friday by US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry hit back on Monday, arguing the American criticisms were empty, and insisting that China be allowed to resolve its disputes without US interference.
"This is slander against Chinese and Southeast Asian countries' efforts to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and properly manage differences," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday. "Countries and people in the region will not believe their words."
Geng added that the US must "stop such irresponsible behavior and respect the efforts of China" and other countries in the region to work out their differences "through dialogue."
Vietnam last Friday accused China of violating its territorial waters amid a reported standoff between Chinese and Vietnamese vessels in the East China Sea, kicking off the latest exchange of rhetoric with Washington.
In addition to the valuable energy reserves lying under the South China Sea, hundreds of billions of dollars worth of shipping cargo transits the area every year, including a large portion of China's own imports, but the area remains hotly contested. Beijing's territorial claims in the region are disputed, at least in part, by Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, and the United States regularly takes up the issue on behalf of the disputant nations.
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
On the point of all the ISL females being allowed on board with massive hair .... why would you allow this if they were really going up to spend 3...
Another cycle in un-natural selection, ongoing for centuries to produce the Ideal Slave. One that automatically and uncosciously submits to...
Again, Weaponized Weather for another 'former' British Colony where one of the Principal Religions is....Catholicism. Because it's super...
Well Caitlyn thank you. You've managed to put into words what's been in my head for a long time already. I've written bits to that effect now and...
I guess it goes to show how pissed Deep State is about the Devil's Spawn not getting in as President. They're not going to let it go.