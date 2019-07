© Getty Images

Figures and organisations across the political left in Germany reacted with horror at the suggestion of U.S. President Donald Trump that the far-left organisation Antifa could be recognised as a terrorist organisation, prompting many to out themselves as supporters of the violent group.The phenomenon of the social media message "I am Antifa" (#IchbinAntifa) was triggered over the weekend after President Trump publicly considered classifying Antifa as a terrorist organisation.Die Linke leader Bernd Riexinger went further than some, remarking that he was an Antifa "always and everywhere" because of German history. Party faction the Young Greens also got involved, writing that all members were needed to fight fascism "on the street, on the internet, in the parliaments". Yet the anti-Fascist credentials of Antifa are under heavy scrutiny given their actions, which seem to often target unrelated individuals and organisations.President Trump had written days earlier: "Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror... Would make it easier for police to do their job!"The Hamburg police union published images in response to the controversy of Antifa protestors carrying wooden staves with nails driven into them which, they said, were used to attack police horses.Public figures have condemned Antifa violence as a threat to democracy itself. Brexit leader Nigel Farage told Breitbart London in an exclusive interview this month that the hospitalisation of U.S. journalist Andy Ngo by Antifa fighters was "very, very dangerous and it's damaging democracy in a serious way."In the U.S., Senator Ted Cruz described Antifa as a "terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through aggressive violence... Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their central purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views", saying they should be classified as a domestic terror group.