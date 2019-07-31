© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The media are not here to provide information ...so that you can make intelligence decisions. No, that's not what the media are. The media are corporate tools.

A recent survey has revealed that most Americans believe that the news media, more than any other institution, have a negative impact on their country - findings that are hardly surprising, according to media analyst Lionel."This doesn't surprise anybody," media analyst Lionel told RT.But numbers don't lie and the news media shouldn't feel singled out. With growing distrust in corporations - especially tech companies - America's establishment institutions can take solace in the fact that none of them enjoy majority support.