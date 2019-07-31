© Christopher Furlong/Getty Images



More than 4 million people in the UK are trapped in deep poverty, meaning their income is at least 50% below the official breadline, locking them into a weekly struggle to afford the most basic living essentials, an independent study has shown.The Social Metrics Commission also said 7 million people, including 2.3 million children, were affected by what it termed persistent poverty, meaning that they were not only in poverty but had been for at least two of the previous three years.Highlighting evidence of rising levels of hardship in recent years among children, larger families, lone parent households and pensioners, the commission urged the new prime minister, Boris Johnson, to take urgent action to tackle growing poverty.The commission's chair, Philippa Stroud, a Conservative peer, said there was a pressing need for a concerted approach to the problem. "It is time to look again at our approach to children, and to invest in our children as the future of our nation," she said.The commission's membership is drawn from experts across the political spectrum, and includes representatives from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and the Office of the Children's Commissioner. It was set up in 2016 to develop a new way of measuring poverty.Although overall rates of poverty have changed relatively little since 2000-01, certain groups - such as children, children of lone parents, and pensioners - have had hardship levels rise since 2013 as a result of austerity measures such as the benefit freeze, reversing earlier downward trends, the commission said.Since the commission published its first report last year, the government has announced it will develop experimental national statistics based on its approach, indicating possible adoption as an official poverty measure. Its data was used by the UN rapporteur, Philip Alston, in his recent UK poverty report.A government spokesperson said: "Tackling poverty will always be a priority for this government. We want to build on our progress to ensure every family can thrive. That's why we've raised the personal allowance to take 1.74 million of the lowest paid out of income tax altogether and increased the national living wage to provide the biggest pay rise for low-paid workers in 20 years."Helen Barnard, a commission member and poverty expert at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "We need our new prime minister to get to work immediately on a bold plan to boost living standards and support our towns and cities in building a more hopeful economic future."