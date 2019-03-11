© Alamy Stock Photo



More than 8 million UK adults would struggle to cope in a cashless society, according to a major report which claims that the country's "cash infrastructure" is in danger of collapsing.With Britons increasingly turning to digital payments, and bank branches and ATMs closing, the Access to Cash Review saidThe review is funded by cash machine network Link, but is independent from it, and is chaired by the former head of the Financial Ombudsman Service Natalie Ceeney, with other members including Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of consumer group Which?.Ceeney said that, and the review's report predicted that cash could fall to just 10% of all payments within the next 15 years.It also called on the government, regulators and banks to "act now or risk leaving millions behind". A spokesman for the review claimed the UK's cash system was "on the verge of collapse"., said the report. But while the costs were largely fixed, income was declining quickly.As a result, it said, "we have a cash infrastructure which is fast becoming unsustainable".The report added:The report's authors said the UK was "not ready" to go cashless, and that despite the runaway growth of contactless and mobile payments, a "significant number" of people - about 2.2 million - were currently using cash for all their day-to-day transactions.Nevertheless, the volume of cash removed from ATMs is falling fast, and Which? has estimated thatThe consumer group this week also highlighted, revealing that British banks were being hit by IT or securityNicky Morgan MP, chair of the Commons Treasury committee, welcomed the report, saying that "the simple truth is thatJonathan Reynolds, the shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, said Labour agreed with the conclusions of the report and was calling on the Treasury to open an urgent consultation into its recommendations.