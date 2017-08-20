Society's Child
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: Money revolution, or a move towards a cashless society?
Greg Hunter
USAWatchdog
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 00:00 UTC
Zang explains that the U.S. dollar has lost about 96% of its value since inception of the Federal Reserve, and its value is "nearing the bottom. . . . So, there is no place else to go but to digital currency," says Zang.
On interest rates, Zang says with all the massive debt out there globally, rates cannot be allowed to rise, and central bankers "need interest rates to be negative." Zang says, "Interest rates will not go up too much further because that will trigger the derivative market unless they are ready for the shift . . . because all that debt keeps coming due. It's not like they are paying that debt off, they are just rolling it into additional debt. Rising interest rates will cost everybody more money."
If rates go up to around 4%, Zang contends, "That would be a trigger and cause a derivative event that will implode all the markets."
Zang says we are headed towards an undemocratic technocratic financial system. Zang explains, "Technocrats don't care about people, they care about systems. That's what the most important thing is. The formulas that guide all of those systems is not how a democracy works. . . . Essentially, what they are trying to do is get all wealth held in cyberspace and the title to all wealth held in cyberspace. Then the "Smart Contract" can immediately transfer that title. You can go to the mall and spend the equity in your house."
Zang warns that central banks could make a big mistake and lose control quickly. Zang says, "They could lose control because it's all about confidence. Why do they keep testing all of this confidence? People have been losing a lot of confidence in the governments and central banks. Why do they need a trustless system? They could lose control."
Zang says every fiat currency will reset against gold and silver, and if it happened today, she estimates "gold would be more than $9,300 per ounce" and "silver would be more than $625 per ounce." Zang says, given all the unpayable debt in the world, those are conservative estimates.
Comment: It's arguable that we're already living in a cashless society:
In 2014, a Bank of England report titled: "Money Creation in the Modern Economy" finally admitted what has been known by many for a long time: that 97% of the money supply is now created by banks when they make loans. Most of that money is, and remains throughout its life cycle, digital rather than 'physical' paper money.Cryptocurrencies may be the theoretical final outcome of this, however the open transparency of these systems, given that anyone can see a wallet and the transactions associated with it, may backfire on the financial manipulators who prefer to hide their market manipulation in the shadows. In addition, the myriad of cryptocurrencies available could also indicate that, rather moving towards a centrally controlled, one world currency, that it is an outlet against the current system of centrally controlled fiat currencies.
At this point, it may be too early to say for certain what role cryptocurrencies will play in the elite's plans for a controlled, cashless society.
