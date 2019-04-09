A new Northwestern University study challenges prevailing understandings of genes as immutable features of biology that are fixed at conception.Previous research has shown thatLower educational attainment and/or income predict increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, many cancers and infectious diseases, for example. Furthermore,including chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and cortisol dysregulation.In other words, poverty leaves a mark onin the genome.Lead author Thomas McDade said this is significant for two reasons."First, we have known for a long time that SES is a powerful determinant of health, butsaid McDade, professor of anthropology in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern and director of the Laboratory for Human Biology Research."Our findings suggest that DNA methylation may play an important role, and the wide scope of the associations between SES and DNAm is consistent with the wide range of biological systems and health outcomes we know to be shaped by SES."Secondly, said McDade, also a faculty fellow at Northwestern's Institute for Policy Research,he adds.McDade said he was surprised to find so many associations between socioeconomic status and DNA methylation, across such a large number of genes."This pattern highlights a potential mechanism through which poverty can have a lasting impact on a wide range of physiological systems and processes," he said.Follow-up studies will be needed to determine the health consequences of differential methylation at the sites the researchers identified, but"These are the areas we'll be focusing on to determine if DNA methylation is indeed an important mechanism through which socioeconomic status can leave a lasting molecular imprint on the body, with implications for health later in life," McDade said.