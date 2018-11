Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, startsAlston, known for his no-holds-barred critiques, will gather evidence on the impact that changes to welfare benefits and local government funding as well as the rising costs of living have had on British families.", and I will be looking closely at the impact that has had on people living in poverty and their realization of basic rights," Alston said in a statement ."I have received hundreds of submissions that make clear many."Alston has heard from nearly 300 people affected by poverty , civil society groups, academics and government officials -- CNN reported in September that nearlyto afford fruit, vegetables and other foods conducive to healthy living, according to a report by the Food Foundation. The long-term policy of austerity in the UK has also had a disproportionate impact on women , according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.It has been nearly a decade since then-Prime Minister David Cameron committed to cut excessive government spending, declaring in 2009 that "the age of irresponsibility" was "giving way to the age of austerity."In 2010, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Conservative-led coalition government announced its plan to drag the UK out from under piles of public debt byThe move set in motion, testing whether it was possible for a nation to slice spending without derailing its economic recovery.Alston's inquiry will look atIn addition to the government's austerity measures, Alston will also probe the implications on poverty of Britain's planned exit from the European Union., after which he reported that poor Americans were becoming more destitute under President Donald Trump's administration.