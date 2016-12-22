© Getty



over one in four children are living in poverty

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is failing to deliver on her promise of fighting child poverty, Labour Member of Parliament Dan Jarvis stated on Tuesday commenting on the abolition the specialized government Child Poverty Unit (CPU).The admission that the CPU credited with helping to significantly reduce poverty numbers had been incorporated into the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) after the unit's staffing has been halved over the last three years, came in answers to parliamentary questions posed by Jarvis. "When the prime minister stood on the steps of Downing Street, she promised to fight the burning injustice of being born poor and lead a government that worked for everyone. Having a country that works for everyone requires a Government prepared both to help those who fall behind and to stop people being disadvantaged from the outset. Theresa May has no unit, no target and no intention of eliminating child poverty," Jarvis said, as cited by the Independent.In June, the Department for Work and Pensions revealed that, while in November, the End Child Poverty organization's report revealed thatonce housing costs have been deducted from their incomes.were introduced before May came to power, but there have been no signs of reversing the decisions taken by the previous government.