WHAT'S THE CASE ABOUT

The CBI filed its first chargesheet on Wednesday against Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case. Sengar is currently lodged in Sitapur jail.The chargesheet names Sengar and his alleged associate Sashi Singh as accused in the case, according to sources.In April 2018, a case against Sengar was registered by the Uttar Pradesh police where he was booked under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The chargesheet was filed against Atul Singh Sengar, a brother of the MLA, and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra; Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in Unnao District of the state.On June 4, 2017, the victim, along with an aide Shashi Singh had met Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Makhi village, where the incident took place.A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped by Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the BJP at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction.Her father had come from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to rape of her minor daughter against the MLA.during which he sustained serious injuries. He was also slapped with arms act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.