The night before Robert Mueller's long awaited Congressional testimony, reporter John Solomon of The Hill broke a very important story Several different sources have related to the veteran reporter that the team of investigators assembled by US Attorney John Durham - who has been tasked by Attorney General William Barr with l ooking into how the FBI handled it's investigation of the Trump/Russia collusion allegations - had reached out earlier this summer to a key figure at the center of the SpyGate scandal : Professor Joseph Mifsud."While most of the political world focused its attention elsewhere, special prosecutor John Durham's team quietly reached out this summer to a lawyer representingVery power forces have worked very hard to keep Mifsud out of sight for all of this time. And their hard work just came to naught this past week.So there's no doubt whatsoever about Mifsud's central role in launching what became the Crossfire Hurricane investigation run by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former agent Peter Strzok and later morphed into the Mueller Special Counsel probe.Solomon's multiple sources tell him this 'reaching out' to Mifsud by the Durham investigative team occurred 'this summer'. It is already late July, so I surmise this contact occurred sometime in early June, andTo anyone who's researched the SpyGate scandal, Mifsud's central activity to it all becomes readily apparent. According to the Trump/Russia collusion narrative, he's the only real bona fide Russian agent involved in all of this.It was alleged early on that Carter Page was a definite Russian agent - after all, the FBI had gone to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court [FISC] to get a warrant to spy on him by proffering to the court was the agency claimed was solid and verified evidence that Page was working for the Russians. Much of that evidence turned to be the Steele Dossier and press clippings based on it.He didn't even get the usual lame process perjury charge that Mueller's team seemed to hand out like candy to anybody it went after.Is Papadapoulos a Russian agent? If so, it's most curious that all he got hit with in all of this was a minor process perjury charge that got him a mere 14 days in jail. Besides that, nothing.How about the two former Trump-related people who have gotten serious jail time, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen? Well both got that prison time for their own personal financial crimes - bank and tax fraud. It's true thatAfter two years of watching the MSM relentlessly hawk the often absurd allegations found in the Steele Dossier against Page, Manafort, Cohen and Lt. General Michael Flynn and most especially Donald J. Trump, the entire country was stunned whenAt this point the only person involved in this entire lengthy SpyGate drama where the popular MSM narrative insists the person simply MUST be a Russian agent is Professor Joseph Mifsud.During the Mueller testimony to Congress this past Wednesday, both Reps. Devin Nunes [R-CA] and Jim Jordan [R-OH] demanded to know why other people were charged for lying to the FBI and the Special Counsel investigators - even for minor, petty things - while Mifsud has been allowed to walk away. Mueller not only had no answer to their questions,As Solomon relates in his bombshell report, sources inside the DOJ are saying far from being a real Russian agent,Mifsud was also encouraged to take a woman along with him to one of these meetings with Papadopoulos where he was to tell him the woman was the niece of Russian President Vladmir Putin.As Solomon reports:A few days after the March dinner, Roh added, Mifsud received instructions from Link superiors to "put Papadopoulos in contact with Russians," including a think tank figure named Ivan Timofeev and a woman he was instructed to identify to Papadopoulos as Vladimir Putin's niece.Mifsud knew the woman was not the Russian president's niece but, rather, a student who was involved with both the Link and LCILP campuses, and the professor believed there was an effort underway to determine whether Papadopoulos was an "agent provocateur" seeking foreign contacts, Roh said."From what Solomon relates in that last paragraph,This could explain why Mifsud has been in hiding ever since his role in this was made public.Shortly after Mifsud had approached him with that offer of Rusian help, Papadopoulos was contacted by Erika Thompson, an Australian official from that country's UK embassy and asked to take a meeting with Austrailia's then-UK ambassador, Alexander Downer.Papadopoulos had never met Downer before. Downer and Thompson both sought him out for this meeting , andPapadopoulos has insisted many, many times both on his social accounts media and in numerous interviews , that he could see Downer was recording their conversation on his cell phone. In fact, in several tweets he wrote , Papadopoulos claimed he saw that Stefan Halper was also attempting to use his phone to record his conversation with him.And now evidence is surfacing thatIt's been assumed by many in the media that Papadopoulos and his attractive wife, Simona Mangiante, are both starstruck attention whores, loving all the fame and simply saying whatever wild and outrageous things that will keep them in the limelight.There was a time many people also made these claims about Carter Page - that he was a nobody who somehow stumbled into 15 minutes of fame and then took to inventing convoluted conspiracy theories about the FBI and the Clinton campaign to babble to the media so as to keep from having shuffle off stage at last.Both the Papadopoulos' and Page have been derided and mocked and dismissed by mainstream media reporters for the past several years. But it's been starting to look for some time now that an awful lot of people are going to have some crow to eat if the stories Page and Papadopoulos have been telling all this time actually turn out to be true.I surmise that at the time Mifsud sat for an interview with the FBI back in February of 2017 , he had yet to discover his FBI handlers had 'volunteered' him for the role of the being the only real Russian agent in the story.And I believe if Mifsud ever does talk and reveal what he knows, this is going to cause a whole set of very real problems for people who've bought into the narrative that he was a genuine Russian agent making a real offer of Russian help to a Trump campaign advisor.