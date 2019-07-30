

The Return of Professor Joseph Mifsud, International Man of Mystery!

Why Has Misfud Been Largely Overlooked Until Now?

Anatomy Of An FBI Set Up: Mifsud Plants The Offer

Mifsud was actually working for the FBI as an asset.

Downer Makes His Approach To Entrap Papadapoulos

Is The Fake Russian Spy About To Come In From The Cold At Last?