"The Christian properties have been a target for 70 years, but this is the most dangerous so far. It is aimed at marginalising Palestinian influence and weakening the Christian presence in the Old City. It will not be tolerated.



"Jerusalem is sacred to the three monotheistic religions, the purpose of the move is to transform the city into a place of hatred and struggle."

Standing on a balcony at theoverlooking Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City,Officials from Israel's supreme court had served an eviction notice against Dajani following a ruling last month thatThe Jewish settlers' organisation Ateret Cohanim immediately branded him "a squatter" and threatened to seize the building.According to Dajani, the settlers - who seek to create a Jewish majority throughout the Old City which, along with East Jerusalem, was annexed by Israel in the Arab-Israeli war of 1967 -"From this moment I am embarking on the fight of my life," he said, calling on Christians, Muslims, Jews and world leaders to fall in behind him. "On my back, they will take me out."But earlier this month, local Christian leaders, terrified of the political and religious consequences of the settlers' takeover, demonstrated inside Jaffa Gate.The showdown is the culmination of a lengthy court wrangle dating back toauthorised by a now deposed Greek Patriarchate. Three properties were involved:both in the Jaffa Gate plaza, andThe New Imperial Hotel was sold behind Dajani's back, despite the fact that he is a protected tenant, and thefor the three properties was signed by a Greek official who has since disappeared.Michael Sfard, a leading Israeli human rights lawyer, said it was hard to believe the supreme court ruling would stand.he said.said Dajani, whose protected tenancy was legally agreed with the previous Greek patriarch for three generations.he added.The hotel boasts spacious dining areas, tea rooms where Black Forest gateau is served, hallways decorated with ornate early-Ottoman carvings and pictures of famous guests includingwho visited Jerusalem in 1898. In pride of place is a photograph ofwho entered Jaffa Gate on foot in December 1917, after winning the Battle of Jerusalem and addressed crowds from the Imperial's balcony.Dajani fears representatives of the settlers will seek entry to the hotel any day. He has been watching his security cameras and monitoring suspicious activity on hotel booking websites.He has closed the rooftop restaurant to prevent incursions from adjoining buildings.He invited the EU delegate in Jerusalem to book rooms at the hotel for each member country as a show of support and to prevent a takeover by "fake guests", but received no reply. "They didn't even drop by for a coffee to show support."Since Donald Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem last year, recognising the city as Israel's capital, European diplomats have floundered, unable to show alternative leadership. Meanwhile, the demoralised Palestinian community in the city is carved off by the imposing separation barrier from the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah in the West Bank.On Friday, however,Feelers had also been put out to the Vatican, and a visiting official from Jeremy Corbyn's office had dropped by with messages of support.This led to a former Israeli chief of staff,Even so, looking across from the Imperial's roof to the Dome of the Rock, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the city's other sacred sites, Dajani's shoulders slumped a little. "We have to do the impossible," he said. "When I look at the walls opposite, I see them cry, asking: 'Where are the people who love Jerusalem?'"