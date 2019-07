Another New York City police officer died by suicide amid what officials have declared a "mental health crisis."The Sergeants Benevolent Association said on social media Saturday that the late officer was a sergeant, but neither the union nor the NYPD have identified the officer. Commissioner James O'Neill pleaded with his police force to seek help for any mental health issues that they may be facing."To every member of the NYPD, please know this: it is okay to feel vulnerable," O'Neill said in a statement Saturday. "It is okay if you are facing struggles. And it is okay to seek help from others. You may not know this, and it may be hard to imagine, but you are not out there all by yourself.""This is a mental health crisis," O'Neill declared in June after the third death.In a survey conducted by NBC New York , 78 percent of police officers across the country reported experiencing critical stress on the job, with 68 percent saying that stress triggered unresolved emotional issues.