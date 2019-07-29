© RT

Thousands have rallied in Georgian port city of Batumi, calling to improve the rocky relations with Russia that strained even further over the last few months.The gathering was staged by the county's major opposition party dubbed 'Alliance of Georgia's patriots. Despite the heat, the rally, according to the event's organizers.the party's leader, Irma Inanishvili said as sited by RIA Novosti.Russia, on its part, has recognized them as independent state following the president Mikhail Saakashvili-era assault on the republics back in 2008, that resulted in some 1,000 deaths, including of Russian peacekeepers and prompted Moscow's military response.TheThere were violent protests in Tbilisi after the head of the Russian delegation to the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) took the seat of the Georgian parliamentary speaker during the joint session and some people found it "insulting.", deeming it unsafe to travel due to the spike in Russophobia. That decision had quite a mixed effect, with some in Georgia calling to mend the relations with Moscow, while others pouring oil into the fire.One Georgian TV host, in particular, issued a profanity-filled rant in Russian, addressing President Vladimir Putin, which prompted calls in Russia to ban imports from the country. Putin himself, however, dismissed such suggestions out of "respect" for Georgia's people, stating that the TV host and his actions were way too insignificant for such a punishment.