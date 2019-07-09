The host of an opinion show on Georgia's opposition Rustavi 2 TV broadcaster began his Sunday program by addressing Putin in Russian. For nearly a minute, Georgiy Gabuniya used expletives in Russian, including making foul references to Putin's late parents, before finally expressing his desire to "sh*t on [Putin's] grave." In the tirade, Gabuniya referred to Putin as an "invader," and to Russians as "slaves."
The expletive-drenched diatribe used nearly every curse word in Russian, in which even the F-word seemed moderate compared to the more vulgar phrases he employed.
Despite the two countries' enmity, the stunt wasn't taken well in either Russia or Georgia, where a crowd of agitated protesters flocked to the channel's Tbilisi headquarters, chanting slogans and demanding the host be fired. The station was soon forced to go off-air, citing security concerns. It resumed broadcasting on Monday morning.
With the situation getting more heated by the hour, the Georgian leadership entered damage-control mode, denouncing Gabuniya for "fomenting instability." Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who has previously called Russia an "enemy and occupier" herself, wrote on Facebook that she "unequivocally condemns hate speech, verbal aggression, insults and provocative statements", which have nothing to do with patriotism.
Patriotism is something else, you don't defend the country's interests with aggression, destabilization and disorder.PM Mamuka Bakhtadze called the incident "a disgusting act of provocation and an attempt to destabilize our country."
Comment: Moscow had a few choice words for the tirade in this response:
The incident in which a Georgian opposition TV host used profanities in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "shameful," "Russophobic fit," a Kremlin spokesman has said.
[...]
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, told journalists on Monday that insulting the Russian president with obscene words is a shame for Georgians.
"We consider [such stunts] completely unacceptable and condemn them.
"This kind of behavior, whether it is provoked by someone who wants to further complicate the Russia-Georgia relations or is a consequence of absolute madness, is unworthy of the Georgian people... This is a great shame for Georgians," the spokesman said.
Peskov also stated that in recent days there have been "more and more flares of Russophobic fits in Georgia." He said the reason for them may lie within the reluctance of the Georgian authorities to "rein in extremist-minded youngsters."
Similar outrage bubbled online with commentators calling Gabuniya an "idiot," and his station a "trash heap." Multiple indignant messages came from prominent industry professionals, many of them of Georgian origin. "Gabuniya, this isn't journalism, or courage, or the Georgian way, or the human way... not to mention love for your country," Georgian journalist Zurab Dvali wrote.
Rustavi 2 itself was initially unapologetic for the vulgar rant, with its top executive saying only that he would have worded it shorter. But with protesters gathering at its doors, the channel finally issued a semi-apology, denouncing "the form of expression," and then using the same statement to bemoan "the attacks and threats made by the Georgian authorities in response" to Gabuniya's escapade.
Comment: The Georgian public also demanded that the idiotic TV pundit be fired:
Some ordinary Georgians were equally outraged. While some vented their displeasure at Gabuniya on social media, others gathered in a crowd at his station's HQ in Tbilisi, demanding that he be fired. Several hundred people were seen shouting and throwing eggs and bottles at the building.
Rustavi 2 and the protests in Georgia
Rustavi 2 is Georgia's biggest privately owned broadcasting company. Launched in 1994, it became main media platform behind the 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia that propelled former President Mikhail Saakashvili to power. While Saakashvili is not officially among the channel's owners, it has long been speculated that he retains leverage over its policies.
Comment: See: Georgia's president Saakashvili concedes election defeat, signalling end of CIA's 'Rose Revolution'?
During a recent wave of anti-Russian protests that rocked Tbilisi after a Russian MP opened an inter-parliamentary session in the Georgian parliament from the speaker's seat, Rustavi 2 supported the unrest, while accusing the Georgian authorities of wanting to shut it down. The protests spiraled into violence, and saw thousands of demonstrators attempt to storm the parliament building. Over 300 were arrested and dozens were injured in the scuffles with police.
Georgian-Russian relations have been heavily strained since the 2008 war when Russian troops intervened to defend the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia from Tbilisi's aggression, subsequently recognizing them as independent countries. The countries' ties suffered another low point during the recent protests, with Zurabishvili blaming the Russian "fifth column" for "dividing the country" and causing "internal strife." Russia fired back, accusing Georgian politicians of inciting the unrest. Apart from trading verbal blows, Moscow has banned Russian airlines from taking passengers to Georgia, which was a popular tourist destination.