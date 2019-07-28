An elephant living in Kruger National Park in South Africa wasn't up for visitors.The giant elephant decided to charge and ram a truck full of terrified tourists, knocking their vehicle from side to side.Footage of the attack shows the elephant charging the truck head on while trumpeting - the noise they make when they're highly stimulated - and flapping its ears.The car load of passengers, believed to be Australian, can be seen holding onto the back of the seats, while another passenger advises them to "hold on".The clip, shared to the Kruger National Park Youtube channel, shows the driver of the vehicle hastily reversing to escape the wrath of the animal.Kruger National Park is one of the most popular game parks in Africa and is spread over almost 2 million hectares. It is home to the big five - lions, Cape buffalos, leopards, rhinoceros, and, of course, the African elephant.African elephants can weigh anywhere between 2267 and 6350 kilograms and can grow up to 13 feet, according to National Geographic.This isn't the first time tourists have had a close call with an elephant in the park.In 2017, comedian Urzila Carlson's car was rammed by an elephant while driving through the South African park.