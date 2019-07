© REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS/Carol Guzy

"Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore"

When the entire Democratic Party voiced their approval of a Republican-drafted $4.6 billion emergency aid package to assist the migrants who find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic purgatory, the self-seeking members of 'the Squad' refused to endorse the initiative. On top of that, they launched an embarrassing attack against members of their own party, not least of all Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' released in 2013.

Is the United States - a country founded on the blood, sweat and tears of immigrants from around the world - a cruel, unrepentant racist at heart?Forget about terrorism, melting polar caps and even the US government. According to the results of a new Gallup poll confronting their nation. The new data shatters the previous record of 23 percent, set just last month.Does this mean it's time for Americans to haul away the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor and store it in a warehouse alongside those bronze Confederate generals? And while we're at it, let's ship to the incinerator of history the famous words of the poem, The New Colossus, written by the Jewish-American poetess Emma Lazarus, which boldly proclaims to the world:Although such steps would certainly seem radical, there can be no doubt thatIt should not be forgotten, after all, that the main reason a real estate magnate from Manhattan is now firmly entrenched in the White House is because he promised to build a wall - or more precisely, have Mexico build a wall - along the porous southern border.Yet, much like Barack Obama's campaign pledge to 'close Gitmo,'Far from hurting the US leader's popularity, however, it now appears Trump will breeze to another four years in office, largely due to the American voter's anxiety over immigration.It would be very difficult to argue that Americans are natural born racists. Over the years, they have graciously thrown open their door to millions of migrants with only isolated episodes of racism rearing its ugly head. At the same time, however,Thus, when they see images of thousands of desperate immigrants streaming towards their flimsy border - not with the intention of applying legally for entrance through official channels, mind you, but ratherThere is no cutting in line at an American supermarket, right? So why should there be cutting in line at the border? Yet it seems theToday, the Democrats, together with the 'progressive' freshman wing of their party - comprised ofhave taken sides with the illegals, practically arguing that to deny them a free pass into the United States is tantamount to being affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. At the same time, high-ranking members of the party, notablyon the Mexican border every step of the way, once again calling such measures 'racist.'The situation came to a boil early this month when Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, and other Democratic lawmakers paid a visit to El Paso, Texas, a town precariously nestled on the Mexican border. Naturally,One day after the high-profile visit, however, a US border agent gave the US media a lengthy tour of an ICE facility. While it would never be confused as Shangri-La,At the same time, many Americans responded to the visit by stating the obvious:To fully appreciate how the Democrats, specifically the four frolicking freshman progressives, are shooting themselves in the foot over this crisis, consider this:to the Democratic infighting? Not silently, that's for sure.against the Democratic progressives, advising them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," he tweeted. "Then come back and show us how it is done."Needless to say, all hell broke loose, which is undoubtedly what Trump was hoping for. Pelosi was suddenly forced to clumsily shift gears in the fast lane and lend her support to the four freshmen who had foolishly turned on her. Although Trump was accused of using racist language, many people in his party deny the charge. In any case,He fully understands that many Americans strongly disagree with their views - especially with those of the 'four horsewomen of the Apocalypse,' as he has labeled the progressives - and feels confident enough to openly challenge them.And that is exactly why Donald Trump is happy to continue stoking the embers of immigration, keeping the American people in a suspended state of fright and paranoia with each news report that describes the situation in the most harrowing ways - by the liberal-leaning media, no less. It may also explain why Trump has not built the promised wall, as well as why he will most likely be re-elected in 2020. Once again, the Democrats will have nobody else to blame for their imminent failure except themselves. I am guessing they are already hatching a way to blame it all on Russia.